Mild Christmas holiday weather has brought extra visitors into Burnham-On-Sea – and forecasters say the conditions are set to continue into the New Year.

These were the busy scenes on Burnham beach yesterday (Sunday) when temperatures reached 13°C (55.4°F), which was 5°C above the seasonal average temperature.

Despite a chilly breeze, the Met Office says that air temperatures will continue to peak at 12-13°C this week with no sign of any wintry conditions in the long-range forecast.

The conditions have given Burnham’s cafes and pubs a boost as the bright weather attracted visitors over the weekend to walk off their festive excesses.

