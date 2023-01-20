A Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe is set to hold a unique local history and heritage afternoon.

Customers at Ray’s Cafe in Burnham High Street will enjoy a traditional English meal accompanied by patriotic music and a local heritage talk.

Owner Stuart Carpenter says: “We are holding the special event on Sunday February 5th at 3pm to celebrate all the glory of being British.”

“There will be a traditional two-course meal of either Liver and Bacon, Faggots or Cottage Pie served with a choice of potatoes and veg followed by a desert with free tea and coffee.”

“The afternoon will include Old English music, a talk from local historian John Strickland, and a celebration of English Heritage.”

He says bookings are essential with limited spaces on 01278 497787 priced at £15.

 
