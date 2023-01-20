A new series of fortnightly health walks has launched in Highbridge this week with a dozen local residents taking part.

As pictured here, the first walk was held in bright winter sunshine on Thursday (January 19th) and was hailed a success by organisers.

Run by Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership by co-ordinator Georgina Hainsby, the free-of-charge walks begin at the Highbridge YMCA Purple Spoon Cafe (formerly the Highbridge Hotel site) and head to Apex Park and back.

The next walk will be held on Thursday February 2nd, meeting at 10.15am for a 10.30am start.

A spokesman says: “The walks are open to all and last approximately 40-60 minutes with a walk along the River Brue, around Apex Park and back to the Purple Spoon Cafe. If you are interested, just turn up on the day.”

The new walks build on the success of the Burnham-On-Sea Health walks, which have been held for several years.