A new season of weekly health walks are underway in Burnham-On-Sea.

The Somerset Health Walks take place every Wednesday, starting at Marine Cove on Burnham-On-Sea seafront at 10.30am.

“The walks are free, are open to all, and usually last around an hour covering a distance of about 5km,” says a spokeswoman.

“We usually finish the walks with a coffee – everything is very friendly and informal.”

“Walking is great exercise and is also beneficial for mental health.”