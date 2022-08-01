Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (August 1st) after a car collided with a wall.

Emergency services were called just after 7am to Berrow Road, which was temporarily closed while fire crews freed two people from a vehicle at the junction with Gore Road.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed: “Emergency services were called to Gore Road in Burnham-On-Sea at 7.19am following a single-vehicle collision.”

“A car had collided with a wall. Fire crews were needed to free the driver and passenger and the ambulance service were also in attendance.”

Crews from Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service were also at the scene of the collision.

A fire spokesperson said: “We arrived at the incident at 7.46am and left at 9am. A vehicle had gone into the wall of a garden. We removed one person from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.”

“They were taken to hospital. Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater attended the incident.”

The road re-opened around 9.30am and the vehicle was removed by a recovery service shortly after.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 07.07am to a road traffic incident in Burnham-On-Sea. We sent an operations officer and two double-crewed land ambulances. We conveyed two patients to Musgrove Park Hospital”.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page