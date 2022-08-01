Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday morning (August 1st) after a car collided with a wall.

Emergency services were called just after 7am to Berrow Road, which was temporarily closed while fire crews freed two people from a vehicle at the junction with Gore Road.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed: “Emergency services were called to Gore Road in Burnham-On-Sea at 7.19am following a single-vehicle collision.”

“A car had collided with a wall. Fire crews were needed to free the driver and passenger and the ambulance service were also in attendance.”

Crews from Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service were also at the scene of the collision.

A fire spokesperson said: “We arrived at the incident at 7.46am and left at 9am. A vehicle had gone into the wall of a garden. We removed one person from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.”

“They were taken to hospital. Crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater attended the incident.”

The road re-opened around 9.30am and the vehicle was removed by a recovery service shortly after.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 07.07am to a road traffic incident in Burnham-On-Sea. We sent an operations officer and two double-crewed land ambulances. We conveyed two patients to Musgrove Park Hospital”.