Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea were among multiple crews tackling a large blaze at a pub near Bridgwater early this morning (Tuesday, August 2nd).

The fire service was initially called at 3.05am to Bath Road, Knowle, Bridgwater where The Knowle Inn was reported to be “well alight.”

Crews attended from Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton, Glastonbury, Street, Martock, Nether Stowey, South Molton and Yeovil.

A fire service spokesman said: “Multiple fire crews and multiple special appliances were in attendance at a property fire on Bath Road.”

“Upon attendance, fire crews confirmed one building was well alight and it involved two propane cylinders.”

“Fire crews were at work using five main jets, two hose reel jets and a hydraulic platform.”

“Wales and West Utilities were requested due to a gas mains being involved in the fire and Western Power were also in attendance to isolate the external power to the premises.”

The pub landlady, Caz Smith, posted on social media that she was “devastated” by the blaze.

She says: “Absolutely devastated to be putting this post but at 3am this morning I received a phone call from the police informing me that the pub was on fire!”

“Luckily there was no one in the pub at this time, everyone is ok myself and ju are here now trying to find out what has happened but the pub is gone, everything is burnt. I will keep everyone updated Caz xx.”