Sedgemoor District Council has this week placed warning signs around Highbridge’s Apex Park lakes as a precautionary measure amid concern that toxic blue-green algae may have returned.

Samples from Apex Park Lakes are being tested by the Environment Agency.

Despite its name it is not an algae but a bacteria called cyanobacteria that grows in hot weather.

It is harmful to humans and can be fatal to animals, and can also suffocate fish as it uses up oxygen in the water.

The algae often appears in the lakes at the height of the summer.

As a result, the council has issued the following guidance to take as a precaution:

Do not swim in the water

Do not let dogs in the water or let them drink it

Do not swallow the water

Avoid contact with the algae

Observe and abide by any warning notices positioned around the water

All guidance/signage should still be followed which also includes a restriction on any permit holders for casual model boat use. All the groups who use the lake will be advised. Fishing is permitted, but the rules relating to Blue-Green algae provided on permits must be adhered to.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Wednesday’s Apex Park Play Day have decided to remove paddleboarding as an activity as a safety precaution.

The spokeswoman adds: “Despite the possible presence of blue green algae in the waters of Apex Park Lake, there is still plenty to do and see in the 42-acre park.”

“Visitors can go skateboarding; use the outdoor gym, play facilities, as well as just enjoying a walk and the wildlife. “

“Accessible paths go around the park suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. There are picnic spots, ample free car parking, toilets and a refreshment van offering hot and cold snacks.”