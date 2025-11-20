Burnham-On-Sea cake maker’s incredible life-size mermaid cake wins prestigious award

Burnham-On-Sea cake maker Dusica Roberts is celebrating after winning a prestigious award at an international competition.

Dusica, who runs DusiCake in Burnham’s Oxford Street, joined forces with fellow bakers Verity Malinowska and Kerry Hemms to enter the Life-Size category, calling themselves ‘The Siren Sisters.’

Their incredible creation, titled ‘Mama Wata,’ won an impressive Gold Award at the Cake International competition and has placed second overall.

Mama Wata — meaning Mother of Water — is a powerful water spirit depicted as a mermaid-octopus figure.

The octopus element was chosen to represent the trio, as octopuses have three hearts.

The piece, made entirely from edible materials, took two months to complete and will be on display in the Burnham-On-Sea cake shop in December.

Dusica also entered the Bake International competition with a gluten-free Chocolate, Cherry, and Almond cake, pictured above, which earned a Silver Award.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were thrilled with the results. Mama Wata is a very special piece for us.”

“We’re delighted she will be on display at DusiCake throughout December for anyone who would like to see her up close.”