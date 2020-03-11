A Burnham-On-Sea care home has opened a new hair salon within its building to remind its elderly residents of the days gone by when they would have previously visited a salon.

The Towans Care Home in Berrow Road has officially opened the new hair salon within its building this week.

“We are constantly seeking to improve the environment in which our residents live,” said spokeswoman Lucy Ledger.

The grand opening took place on Monday (March 9th) with a ribbon-cutting.

“The home is visited weekly by local hair dressers, offering the residents the opportunity of a pamper,” added Lucy.

“We feel that having a purpose-built salon on site will make the occasion of a hair cut a

little bit more special and reminds our residents of days gone by when they would have previously visited a salon.”

“Day care residents can also make use of these facilities should they wish.”