A special event is to be held this month for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge parents who may be worried that their child is suffering from exam stress, anxiety or feelings of low self esteem.

The Mental Wellbeing event is to be held at King Alfred School Academy on Wednesday, 18th March from 6pm to 7.30pm at The King Alfred School Lecture Theatre.

It is also an opportunity to learn more about the support on offer in the school, the agencies they work with, and how they refer.

Experts from brilliant local organisations Somewhere House, Young Somerset and In Charley’s Memory will be on hand to speak.

Designated Safeguarding Lead Dan Milford said: “This event is for all parents everywhere.”

“At King Alfred School Academy we aim to support all our students with their mental wellbeing and work closely with other agencies and professionals.”

“We all want our children to be happy – sometimes life gets in the way and there are challenges that can be difficult to face and overcome – this can lead to anxiety, panic attacks and more.”

“Parents and carers play a vital role in this support . We all need to work together to enable our young people to thrive and become happy, confident adults.”

Visit the school website by following this link to register your interest. It is especially useful to Year 6 parents.