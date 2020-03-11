Burnham-On-Sea BARB hovercraft
Two Burnham-On-Sea charities have been shortlisted for a top award as Sedgemoor’s charity of the year.
BARB Search & Rescue and In Charley’s Memory have both been shortlisted in the category of ‘Charity of the year’ at the 2020 Sedgemoor Business Awards.
A spokeswoman for In Charley’s Memory said: “We are absolutely over the mood, whilst we don’t do what we do for recognition it is really wonderful that the hard work we do has been acknowledged.”
“The fact that two charities from Burnham are up for this award shows how special this town is, and how wonderful the community is at supporting both organisations. Win or lose to make the final is a very special achievement.”
In Charley's Memory Burnham-On-Sea
And a spokesman for BARB added: “It’s wonderful that two Burnham charities are in the running for this award.”
“As a small local charity that relies on the support of local people as volunteers and supporters, BARB greatly appreciates being considered for this special award. It’s a great honour to be short-listed.”
The winner is scheduled to be announced later this month at a ceremony in Bridgwater.

Sedgemoor Business Awards 2020 finalists:

The full list of short-listed companies is as follows:

Construction in Sedgemoor Excellence (sponsored by Bridgwater & Taunton College)

  • RJD Scaffolding
  • Constructs South West Ltd
  • Harris Bros & Collard

Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Milsted Langdon)

  • Briarwood Products
  • Musgrove Willows
  • Petruth Paddocks

Business of the year (5+ Employees) (sponsored by Maxwells Chartered Accountants)

  • Samsum Cleaning Solutions Ltd
  • South West Larder Ltd
  • Musgrove Willows

Customer Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT)

  • Turner Vision
  • Wallace Stuart Funeral Directors
  • The Design Hive

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Bridgwater)

  • YMCA Dulverton Group
  • Brainwave
  • In Charley’s Memory
  • BARB Search and Rescue

Innovative Business of the Year (sponsored by Bridgwater Gateway)

  • Inspired Schools
  • PVS Group
  • PC Comms

Best Employer of the Year (sponsored by CL Drylining Ltd)

  • Presona Ltd
  • Holiday Inn Express Bridgwater
  • RJD Scaffolding

Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Pardoes Solicitors)

  • Tim Payton Butchers
  • Sedgemoor Apple
  • Fuse Somerset Outdoor Arts

Bridgwater Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Bridgwater Town Council)

  • The Crafty Collective
  • Victoria Hair & Spa
  • Goldstar Uniforms

Sedgemoor Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Double Brace)

  • Sopha
  • AIP Welding Supplies
  • Purple Spoon Café, Catering and Events

New Business of the Year (sponsored by QSS IT)

  • Scoffage
  • Brand Pixel
  • The Snug Bookshop and Cafe

Small Business of the Year (1+ Employees) (Sponsored by Sedgemoor District Council)

  • The Design Hive
  • You are my Sunshine
  • The Lounge Barber
 

Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.

No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page