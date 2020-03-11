Two Burnham-On-Sea charities have been shortlisted for a top award as Sedgemoor’s charity of the year.

BARB Search & Rescue and In Charley’s Memory have both been shortlisted in the category of ‘Charity of the year’ at the 2020 Sedgemoor Business Awards.

A spokeswoman for In Charley’s Memory said: “We are absolutely over the mood, whilst we don’t do what we do for recognition it is really wonderful that the hard work we do has been acknowledged.”

“The fact that two charities from Burnham are up for this award shows how special this town is, and how wonderful the community is at supporting both organisations. Win or lose to make the final is a very special achievement.”

And a spokesman for BARB added: “It’s wonderful that two Burnham charities are in the running for this award.”

“As a small local charity that relies on the support of local people as volunteers and supporters, BARB greatly appreciates being considered for this special award. It’s a great honour to be short-listed.”

The winner is scheduled to be announced later this month at a ceremony in Bridgwater.

