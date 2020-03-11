Sedgemoor Business Awards 2020 finalists:
The full list of short-listed companies is as follows:
Construction in Sedgemoor Excellence (sponsored by Bridgwater & Taunton College)
- RJD Scaffolding
- Constructs South West Ltd
- Harris Bros & Collard
Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Milsted Langdon)
- Briarwood Products
- Musgrove Willows
- Petruth Paddocks
Business of the year (5+ Employees) (sponsored by Maxwells Chartered Accountants)
- Samsum Cleaning Solutions Ltd
- South West Larder Ltd
- Musgrove Willows
Customer Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT)
- Turner Vision
- Wallace Stuart Funeral Directors
- The Design Hive
Charity of the Year (sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Bridgwater)
- YMCA Dulverton Group
- Brainwave
- In Charley’s Memory
- BARB Search and Rescue
Innovative Business of the Year (sponsored by Bridgwater Gateway)
- Inspired Schools
- PVS Group
- PC Comms
Best Employer of the Year (sponsored by CL Drylining Ltd)
- Presona Ltd
- Holiday Inn Express Bridgwater
- RJD Scaffolding
Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Pardoes Solicitors)
- Tim Payton Butchers
- Sedgemoor Apple
- Fuse Somerset Outdoor Arts
Bridgwater Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Bridgwater Town Council)
- The Crafty Collective
- Victoria Hair & Spa
- Goldstar Uniforms
Sedgemoor Independent Trader/Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Double Brace)
- Sopha
- AIP Welding Supplies
- Purple Spoon Café, Catering and Events
New Business of the Year (sponsored by QSS IT)
- Scoffage
- Brand Pixel
- The Snug Bookshop and Cafe
Small Business of the Year (1+ Employees) (Sponsored by Sedgemoor District Council)
- The Design Hive
- You are my Sunshine
- The Lounge Barber