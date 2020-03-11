Police

Police say the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Burnham-On-Sea is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers have confirmed they were called to Burnham’s Princess Street on Friday evening (March 7th).

A Burnham Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers attended an address in Princess Street at 6.15pm on Friday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.”

“Sadly, the man’s body was found inside the premises. His death is not suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

The spokesman adds: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this difficult time.”

 

 

