The Friends of Apex Park in Highbridge are seeking more volunteers to join their group in caring for the popular park.

The group aims to improve and promote awareness and the use of the facilities within the park in order to make it a welcoming, safe and enjoyable environment for all.

A spokeswoman said: “The Friends are looking for more volunteers who have a passion for their community and who want to raise awareness of the park; who want to make special efforts to encourage children to take an interest in the park; and to help make changes that will benefit those who visit the park.”

“Recent events include litter picking as part of the ‘Great British Spring Clean’, hedge clearing, bulb planting, sponsored dog walks and the Apex Play Day. All these events are popular and always need a lot of support from volunteers.”

“The Friends group meets regularly every 6-8 weeks at Apex Park and works closely with Sedgemoor District Council.”

If you would like to find out any more information or to express your interest in attending the meeting, contact Lizzie Bull at lizzie.bull@sedgemoor.gov.uk