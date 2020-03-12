Burnham-On-Sea residents are able to join a free science survey of intertidal habitats at Brean Down on Saturday 14th March in a bid to find out what marine life lives there.

Volunteers will meet at 12 noon National Trust Cafe at Brean Down and the survey runs until 4pm.

“Join our team of local volunteers to carry out a seashore survey as part of an ongoing survey of intertidal habitats along the Somerset coast,” says a spokesman from organisers Somerset Wildlife Trust.

“The data will be collated as part of a national survey being carried out by Wildlife Trusts across the UK.”

“You do not need to have any prior experience of ecological survey work or of seashore ecology as there will be experts on hand to assist you.”

“Both complete beginners and people already trained in the ShoreSearch methods are very welcome. Somerset Wildlife Trust will provide all the sampling kit, survey sheets and identification guides.”

To join, it is essential you have booked via email in advance so that the organises can contact you with further details or changes to plans before the survey. Send an email to mark.ward@somersetwildlife.org