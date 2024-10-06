Burnham-On-Sea Carnival road closures and route announced by organisers

The route and road closures for next month’s Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival have been announced by organisers as the countdown to the big event begins.
The dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will return to Burnham’s streets on Monday 4th November, starting at 7.30pm.
The carnival’s Chief Marshall Sean Mattravers says: “The main change we have made this year is that the carts will not travel back to Frank Foley Parkway at the end of the carnival to be split down.”
“They will be splitting down on Burnham Road. By making this change it allows us to keep Pepperall Road and the Frank Foley Parkway open up to Ben Travers Way for residents to access on their way home.”
The route for this year’s procession is unchanged, as follows: “The carnival procession will start as usual at the traffic lights in Love Lane beside Burnham’s Tesco supermarket and proceeds along Love Lane to the Esso filling station. Then, it proceeds to Manor Road, taking a left into Victoria Street, through the High Street and along Marine Drive to the finish point at the entrance to Burnham Holiday Village.”
Road closures for carnival from Saturday night:
The carnival carts will arrive in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday night November 2nd after the Bridgwater Carnival to park up ready up over the weekend.
This means that several road closures will comes into force as usual from 7pm on Saturday evening (2nd November) until 1am on Tuesday (5th November): The Frank Foley Parkway will be closed from its junction with Ben Travers Way (North) in a south easterly direction to its junction with Ben Travers Way (South) plus Queens Drive will be shut from the Love Lane roundabout in an easterly direction to its junction with Stoddens Lane.
Road closures for carnival day:
The main road closures in Burnham will come into force on Monday evening (4th November). The following road closures will begin from around 6pm until around 1am on Tuesday 5th November:
- Ben Travers Way From Tesco’s entrance to its junction with the Frank Foley Parkway.
Ben Travers Way (South) at junction with Frank Foley Parkway
- Berrow Road from Westfield Road to Manor Road
- Church Street B3139 Burnham Road to A38
- The Frank Foley Parkway From its junction with Ben Travers Way to Love Lane Roundabout.
- Hawley Way junction of Ramsay Way to junction of Love Lane
- Highbridge Road
- Love Lane From its junction with Manor Road to its junction with the B3140 Burnham Link Road.
- Frank Foley Parkway / Wallace Wells Road Roundabout
- Love Lane / Rosewood Avenue
- Marine Drive / Burnham Road
- Adam Street
- Chapel Street
- College Street
- Cross Street
- High Street
- Manor Road
- Marine Drive
- Oxford Street
- Pier Street
- Regent Street
- South Street
- Victoria Street
- Vicarage Street
Questions can be sent by email to: sean.hboscarnival@yahoo.com
