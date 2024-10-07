Urgent call for more foster carers in Somerset issued by council

Somerset Council leader Bill Revans has made a public plea for more foster carers to come forward to provide stable homes for children in Somerset.

Councillor Revans made the comments during Monday’s Executive meeting where it was highlighted that there are a growing number of children coming into the care of the council who need a foster family.

Cllr Revans said: “There is clearly an urgent need for more foster carers in Somerset. Most importantly, we know that finding a supportive home for a local child is the best thing for them, but the added benefit is that it also saves the taxpayer money.”

“We all need to do everything we can to encourage Somerset families to consider becoming a foster carer. As our campaign slogan says, this is your chance to change a child’s story and have a positive impact on their life and future. I urge everyone to spread the word by sharing details of our adverts and information events.”

“If you’ve ever considered fostering please get in touch to find out more about this hugely rewarding role which also offers an income that enables you to be based at home.”

Finding a stable foster home with a nurturing family provides the best environment for most children and young people in care, ensuring they can remain in their local community, surrounded by the faces and places they know.

However, recruiting more in-house foster carers will also reduce high-cost external placement numbers, bringing children home to Somerset, and providing significant long-term cost savings for Somerset Council at a time when finances are under intense pressure and scrutiny.

Foster care is a rewarding role, with full training and support provided. No experience is necessary to foster, you just need to be aged 21 or over with a spare room in your home to start the process.

More information about fostering can be found online at www.fosteringinsomerset.org.uk. You can also contact the fostering team on 0800 587 9900 or through the website. You’re not committing to anything by getting in touch to find out more.