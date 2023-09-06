Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge charity In Charley’s Memory is seeking to recruit ambassadors to support its mental health support and counselling service in the area.

In Charley’s Memory provides one-to-one counselling and support services to young adults within Somerset.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the charity’s Jack Millier says: “In my role as a a trustee at In Charley’s Memory, part of my role is to oversee our outreach programmes at the charity.”

“With generous support from ‘The Listening Fund’, we are incredibly excited to be able to relaunch our popular Ambassador programme and we are recruiting now.”

“Co-ordinated by one of our brilliant counsellors, Sophie, the scheme is aimed at students in years 10 – 13, though we’re keen to hear from anyone interested.”

“The scheme offers brilliant opportunities to give something back to the community by supporting their peers, organising fundraisers, and learning about working within a fast-growing local charity.”

“Alongside this, Ambassadors will receive tailored careers support, references, and experience that looks brilliant on CVs and job / university applications. We also encourage DofE participants to join us as this counts towards the volunteering element of their award.”

“Recruitment is only open for a few more weeks, as the training and induction will take place in the October half term. It’d be great to hear from as many young people as possible.”

The counselling-focused charity was set up by Charley’s mum Jo, after her son, a Burnham teenager, pictured below, took his own life.

Determined to help other parents and young people like her child and to ensure ‘there can be no more Charley’s’, it has since been providing one-to-one counselling sessions, school outreach programmes, and peer support networks to combat suicide in young adults.

See more details at www.incharleysmemory.com