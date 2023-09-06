Five Burnham-On-Sea artists are set to display their colourful artworks in their home studios during Somerset Art Weeks this month.

Over 300 Somerset artists across the county are making final preparations for this autumn’s Somerset Open Studios event, which runs from September 16th to October 1st (daily from 10am-5pm).

In Burnham-On-Sea, the artists include Judith Champion (pictured), who will show her paintings and drawings at Middle Burnham Farm in Stoddens Lane.

Cora Stock and Elly Burlow will display ceramics, printmaking and sculpture at 47 The Esplanade on Burnham seafront.

Ronnie Broadley will also show his textiles in a display at his open studio at 212 Burham Road. And Louise Squire at Willowherb Studio will show her mixed media, paintings and prints at Stoddens Farm at 191 Stoddens Road in Burnham-On-Sea.

Discovering what goes on in artists’ studios can often be enlightening, surprising and thrilling; a revelation of the magic behind the process and the chance to meet the artist or maker. For both artists and visitors, it’s a chance to forge an enduring relationship and a unique opportunity to find out what lies behind the intrigue of an image or hand crafted object. It’s also an opportunity for the casual viewer, the curious, to see what goes on behind normally closed studio doors. Artists value the engagement that the event provides; a chance comment or connection can provide invaluable encouragement.

Printmaker Julian Manning says: “Somerset Open Studios means endless chat, people from the past, meeting old friends, locals who have no idea of what goes on behind our garden gate and buyers who have made the effort to come from far away. A happy, exhausting time!”

A spokesman adds: “Somerset Art Works has developed some new ways for audiences to find out more about the artists, and events, featuring this year, and the journey of discovery that visitors can go on.”

“For 2023, an artist profile campaign, In The Studio, provides a series of special artist interviews on the SAW website, delving deeper into the process, studio secrets and thoughts behind the work.”

A unique SAW Members’ group show, Behind The Scenes, examines artists’ preoccupations at this time with a large display of artwork at Taunton Brewhouse. Artists have been invited to submit one artwork, accompanied by a short statement which looks at where artists find themselves, and their practice, after the past three years.

As one of the counties’ largest and most anticipated cultural events, Somerset Open Studios is the perfect way to discover so much of what Somerset has to offer- beautiful scenery providing inspiration, and fine hospitality tucked away in every corner of the county.

SAW is also working with the region’s best-read visual arts and performance listing, Evolver Magazine, with a special, enhanced Open Studios supplement in the Sept/Oct edition, including added listings to accompany a double page map, detailing all of the studios taking part- and it’s the only county map of the event all on one page!

The much-loved Somerset Open Studios Guide returns again, and will be available in cultural centres, libraries and tourist information points across Somerset and beyond, from August.

Full details are also available on the Somerset Open Studios App, available to download for iPhone and Android, as well as the Open Studios page on the SAW website, with a full Event Calendar, and details about Family Friendly Weekend activities.

For more details, and to plan your visit, see somersetartworks.org.uk

Brochures will be available to pick up at Burnham-On-Sea Library, The Princess Theatre, Sea Breeze and the seafront Information Centre.