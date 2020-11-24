The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Day Lewis Pharmacy are celebrating this week after beating 400 pharmacies across the UK to be named ‘Pharmacy Team of the Year.’

The busy chemist, located at Burnham Medical Centre in Love Lane, was named the winner during an online awards ceremony organised by Day Lewis.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the Burnham store’s Pharmacy Manager Sally Farmer says the team are “really pleased” to have won the award for a second year.

“It’s been a very busy year for the team here during the pandemic – and we have recently given flu injections to 1,500 people.”

“We have a superb team of ten working here – we all work so closely together, and the award is great recognition for them as well as the store.”

The branch’s win was announced during a virtual awards ceremony led by TV star Rob Beckett.

The branch has also been nominated in another category: Pharmacy Business Team of the Year.