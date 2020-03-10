A new tea room opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre today (Tuesday).

The new-look Chintz Tea Room has opened its in Burnham’s College Street, just off The Esplanade.

The new business serves traditional teas as well as hot and cold food specials such as pasties, soups and panini to eat in and take away.

Chintz Tea Room is now open from 9am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. It closes on Mondays and Sundays.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “We welcome the opening of this new tea room, which adds to the great range of eating places in Burnham. We wish the new owners every success.”