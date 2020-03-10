The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Somerset’s coastline, warning residents in Burnham-On-Sea that stormy high tides today (Tuesday) could send spray and waves onto the seafront.

Strong onshore winds are forecast to combine with high Spring tides, prompting a warning to beach users, seafront walkers and residents.

“Waves may overtop sea defences as a result of rising spring high tides and strong winds,” it says. “Be careful along beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths and roads.”

“Flooding to roads, farmland and properties is also possible.”

Burnham-On-Sea tide times