The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for Somerset’s coastline, warning residents in Burnham-On-Sea that stormy high tides today (Tuesday) could send spray and waves onto the seafront.
Strong onshore winds are forecast to combine with high Spring tides, prompting a warning to beach users, seafront walkers and residents.
“Waves may overtop sea defences as a result of rising spring high tides and strong winds,” it says. “Be careful along beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths and roads.”
“Flooding to roads, farmland and properties is also possible.”