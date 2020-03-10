The TV classic Dad’s Army will come to the stage in Burnham-On-Sea this April when local residents perform the famous roles.

The production at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, which is being staged on April 2nd and April 4th, is being overseen by Project Play, a community-based project that offers theatre enthusiasts an opportunity to be involved in a professional local play.

The outcome of the project is a touring play that travels around various theatres in the south west, recruiting actors and stage crew from that particular locality.

Rehearsals for Project Play, an exciting regional community theatre initiative, are in full swing in Burnham-On-Sea, Frome, Yeovil, Weymouth, Wimborne and Chippenham.

A local cast and backstage crew in each town are performing a professionally staged production of sitcom classic Dad’s Army, having successfully auditioned for their roles last autumn.

“Project Play brings communities together through a shared passion for theatre,” explains its Producer, Matthew Rock.

“Essentially, it is a touring play with a different cast at each venue, comprising people from that particular locality. They have rehearsed together, formed friendships and connections, and been part of an amazing theatrical experience.”

“In addition, there are four other people in towns across the south who are playing exactly the same role as them and having the same experience in their own community – it offers a unique experience to compare notes and go on a shared journey.”

Project Play also raises money for charity through its work and in 2020 it is supporting the Salisbury-based charity Help For Heroes.

Early booking is strongly advised – and tickets are priced at £16. They can be bought from The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre Box Office on 01278 784464 or via http://www. princesstheatreandartscentre. co.uk