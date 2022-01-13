Burnham-On-Sea’s Methodist Church has announced that its charity for 2022 is to be The Friends of Burnham Hospital.

Ceri Joyce, Chairman of The Friends of Burnham Hospital, has this week thanked the church ahead of its first fundraising coffee morning this weekend.

“We are delighted that the Methodist Church in Burnham’s College Street has invited us back as their charity for 2022,” she says.

“Our fundraising launch for this year will be this Saturday, 15th January, from 10am until 12 noon.”

“We welcome anyone to come and join us to help raise funds for our much-loved hospital.”

Tea/coffee plus biscuits, scones and cakes will be served and there will be a raffle and a sale of quality goods including jigsaws, books, hand-crafted cards, notelets, toiletries and jewellery.

“We do hope you will join us and bring any unwanted gifts for us to sell,” she adds.

“We desperately need any unwanted presents, chocolates, sweets, toiletries and bottles of alcohol which we can collect at a time to suit – all of this will helps us raise funds. Contact Ceri by email at ceri160443@sky.com.”