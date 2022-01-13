A new Burnham and Highbridge Youth Council is set to be formed.

The Town Council is set to hold a workshop at the council’s offices in Jaycroft Road, pictured, on Saturday February 12th from 10am until midday.

The Burnham and Highbridge Youth Council is a new venture that it says it hopes will not be about party politics, or just for those interested in politics.

“We would like it to be about issues facing young people and making things better for them in our area,” says a council spokesperson.

“We are inviting inspired, dedicated and pro-active young people aged 15-19 who live in the Burnham and Highbridge area to work with us to develop a Youth Council.”

“We are looking for a group of young people to step forward to represent their peers and get involved.”

The aim of the workshop is to enable young people to discuss how they would like a youth council to operate; to ask questions; explore ideas for action by a youth council; and find out how they can get involved in shaping decisions to benefit the area.

Young people must book to attend the workshop next month, which will be hosted by the Town Clerk, Sam Winter, and Councillor Dawn Carey.

Cllr Carey adds: “I’m really excited to have been given the go-ahead by the council to launch this exciting project to develop a youth council. The town council wants to hear the voices of our young people and I very much look forward to helping achieve that.”

For more information about the youth council, visit https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/news/calling-all-students