A Burnham-On-Sea drumming group is inviting residents to join a new year of music sessions as it unveils its programme for the first months of 2022.

The group, Rhythm Harmony Drum Circles, holds drum circles in Burnham-On-Sea on Mondays, for ‘grown-ups of all ages’ at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Manor Road at 10.30am.

Organiser Suzanne Llewellyn says that no experience is needed and adds: “New drummers are very welcome. It’s as much about well-being as music making.”

Djembe Drum Circles are to be held on January 17th and 31st, February 14th, March 7th and 21st. “This is African style drumming, learning rhythm patterns and weaving them together to make a groove!” explains Suzanne.

Buffalo Medicine Drum Circles will be held on January 24th, February 7th and 28th, March 14th and 28th. “This is Native American style drumming and gentle healing beats,” adds Suzanne.

She has a website at www.rh4321.uk with more information plus booking details and she can be contacted by email at suz654321@gmail.com.