Burnham-On-Sea church launches fundraising campaign for new accessible toilet facilities

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church has launched a £139,000 fundraising campaign to add modern, new accessible toilet facilities at the church.

The appeal was unveiled by Vicar Cheryl Hawkins and her team during Saturday’s Christmas fair with a unique fundraising campaign.

Rather than a traditional ‘buy a brick’ campaign, the church is instead inviting residents to “buy a loo roll” with special toilet rolls available at £3 with proceeds going to the project!

Cheryl told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to do something a bit different to raise funds for this project, alongside seeking grant funding, and so in the theme of the new facilities, we are inviting people to buy a loo roll, especially decorated with a colourful wrapper by the team!”

The introduction of the new facilities forms part of a wider programme of upgrades to ensure the church continues to be a welcoming community space.

Also part of the next phase of the church’s upgrades are repairs to a large stained glass window that was damaged during storms earlier this year, plus upgrades to the heating system.

“As a charity, St Andrew’s does not receive government funding, so community support is so important to us,” adds Cheryl. “We are reliant on our regular congregation for weekly giving and, as the Parish church, we are there for everyone in the community, whether you come to services or not. We are here to support everyone.”

The fundraising toilet rolls can be purchased when the church is open or via the link below to donate: https://givealittle.co/c/55cfwFP3Ux2hcOVxShizFp