Over £1,000 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special charity film screening held in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday (January 23rd).

A film was shown at the Ritz Cinema in Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Jenny Golding, Chairman of the MNDA branch, thanked all those who had attended and generously supported the event.

She said: “This was a fantastic result after a somewhat accident-riddled start. There was a capacity audience of 115, but although the DVDs were checked yesterday, the equipment decided to not function today, as the sound wasn’t at a constant level.”

“Staff substituted one of their films, which work on a different system, so we saw “Otto”. Some were understandably disappointed but mainly it was enjoyed. Many also left with lovely raffle prizes.”

“We are most grateful for the amazing funds generated, as including raffle takings, donations large and small, and ticket sales the total is £1,043:55. This will be for the people of south and west Somerset who have MND and their families.”

“There are so many to thank, including Pat Scott for letting us have the film show, and his most helpful staff; the committee members; Helen who is MNDA Fundraising person for the area; Burnham-On-Sea.com for their support, but most of all our audience and those who gave raffle prizes”