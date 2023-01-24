Burnham-On-Sea ambulance staff joined thousands across England and Wales in striking on Monday (January 23rd) during the ongoing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

Over a dozen members of ambulance staff in Burnham-On-Sea took part in the latest action, pictured here, with a picket line set up outside the station in Love Lane with banners.

A Burnham ambulance station staff member told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thanks go to everyone that beeped as they drove past, dropped off snacks or gave us a wave. We are massively grateful for the support.”

“We still responded to urgent, high category incidents – such as cardiac arrests and strokes and outdoor incidents – to maintain a service across the Burnham-On-Sea area.”

Staff took part in the industrial action for the third time in two months, calling for a wage rise closer to inflation and a better service for patients.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham said said: “We’ve got a workforce crisis going on across the NHS and that’s manifesting itself most acutely in the ambulance service. None of those people who are out on strike want to be there. They want to be doing the jobs that they love and those jobs are just being compromised on a day-to-day basis.” Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Monday’s industrial action affecting some parts of England and Wales was “hugely disappointing” and despite contingency plans to mitigate risks to patient safety, “there will inevitably be further disruption”. He added: “I have had constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023-24, and am keen to continue talking about what is affordable and fair.” The biggest day of industrial action for the NHS in this ongoing dispute over pay is set to happen on 6th February, when nurses will walk out too.