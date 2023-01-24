A man has been arrested by Police after an early morning crash in Highbridge on Saturday (January 21st).

The A38 Main Road was closed after a car being driven from the direction of Bridgwater to Highbridge crashed into a fence and then collided with a parked Honda car.

A Police spokesman says: “We were called at approximately 1.25am on Saturday 21st January following reports of a collision in Main Road, Highbridge.”

“Officers attended and it was reported that a silver Volkswagen Golf had collided with a parked car.”

The spokesman adds: “A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving, or being in charge of a vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

“He was later taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries by paramedics.”

“Any witnesses to the collision that have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223015901.”

Pictured: The scene of Saturday’s crash in Highbridge (photos contributed)

 
