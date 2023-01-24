A popular community service offering low-cost surplus food in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has provided over 20,000 meals during its first year of operation.

The Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Local Pantry launched at the start of 2022 and is run by residents and volunteers from Highbridge Morland Community Hub and Burnham Baptist Church, pictured above.

The group offers a membership scheme to local residents at a low weekly cost which provides a selection of 10-15 food products each week to save perfectly good food from going to waste while also saving families money on food bills.

A spokeswoman says: “The Highbridge and Burnham Pantry recently celebrated its first anniversary and over the past year has distributed food which is equivalent to over 20,000 meals, as well as fighting food waste and tackling hunger.”

“The Local Pantry model is simple. Members join for an initial six-month period during which time they can access the pantry each week and rescue food that would otherwise go to waste for a fraction of what it could cost in the supermarket.”

“The pantry works closely with the region’s largest food charity – FareShare South West as well as other food partners, to redistribute good quality surplus food that might otherwise go to landfill.”

It operates with the support of Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset County Council.

Highbridge and Burnham Pantry’s first year in numbers:

Meals equivalent: 20,929

Total Food: 8,790kg

CO2 saved: 3,516kg

73% chilled, 27% ambient. Top 5 categories: Veg, Dairy, Ready meals, Fruit, Bread