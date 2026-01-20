Burnham-On-Sea cinema film screening raises over £1,235 for local charity

A bumper amount of £1,235 was raised for the local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association) during a special film screening in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday afternoon (January 19th).

The comedy film Finding Your Feet was shown at the cinema across two screens at Burnham’s Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Jenny Golding, Chair of the MNDA branch, thanked all those who had attended and so generously supported the event.

Jenny told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our film show in aid of the S&W Branch of MNDA was watched by an appreciative audience, who thoroughly enjoyed ‘Finding Your Feet’ a comedy with well-known actors.”

“As well as the three staff at the reception of the cinema who volunteered their help; persons connected with MNDA sold tickets for the raffle after the film. This was attended by the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Cllr Mike Facey, who said a few words about the disease, and thanked Pat Scott for the loan of the two screens without charge.”

“The chairman of the branch thanked all who had come to watch the film, those who donated the prizes, and those who helped to make it a well enjoyed event. The amazing final total, including the raffle, was £1,235.”

She also thanked the owner of the cinema Mr. Pat Scott, who waived the cost of renting the two screens as a donation to us; and also added £111.55 to bring the raffle total to £500.

“The whole was a team effort; the Treasurer said that without all those who participated, there wouldn’t be the funds to help the people of S and W Somerset who have MND, and their relatives.”