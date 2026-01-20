New life-saving defibrillator unveiled outside Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Offices

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Mike Facey has officially unveiled a new Community Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) in the town, providing round‑the‑clock access to life‑saving equipment for residents and visitors.

The device has been installed outside the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Offices in Jaycroft Road. It sits in an easily accessible cabinet on the right‑hand exterior wall, just before the gated entrance to the building.

A Town Council spokesperson said the installation forms part of an ongoing commitment to improving local health and safety provision, ensuring that vital equipment is available 24 hours a day in the event of a cardiac emergency.

They added that early defibrillation can significantly increase survival rates for people suffering cardiac arrest before emergency services arrive.

The PAD includes clear, step‑by‑step instructions and automatically analyses the patient’s heart rhythm. It advises the rescuer throughout and delivers a shock only if required.

The Mayor welcomed the addition, saying it strengthens the town’s emergency response capability and provides reassurance for the community.

More updates on local health initiatives and community safety improvements will follow as the Council continues its programme of support across Burnham and Highbridge.