Burnham-On-Sea coffee morning raises over £200 for Macmillan cancer support

Residents and staff at Mulberry Court in Burnham-On-Sea have raised over £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support during a well-attended coffee morning this week.

The event took place in the Mulberry Court residents’ lounge and brought together members of the local community for tea, coffee, cakes, and conversation — all in support of the national cancer charity.

Organisers confirmed that the gathering raised a total of £202, with all proceeds going directly to Macmillan to help fund vital services for those affected by cancer.

A spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled with the turnout and generosity shown. It was a lovely morning and we’re proud to support such an important cause.”

Macmillan Coffee Mornings are held across the UK each year, encouraging people to come together and raise funds through homemade bakes and donations.

Mulberry Court in Victoria Street was previously occupied by Tuckers Garage.