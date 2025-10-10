M5 traffic halted by swans flying onto road near Burnham-On-Sea

Traffic on the M5 motorway was brought to a halt by several swans landing on the carriageway today (Friday, October 10th).

The swans flew onto the roadway between junction 23 (Bridgwater) and Junction 22 (Burnham-On-Sea) – causing temporary delays in both directions just before mid-day.

There was “stop-start” traffic according to traffic sensors, with police confirming that the emergency services helped escort the swans off the motorway.

Motorists said traffic on the motorway was released at around 12:25pm.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed: “We received multiple reports of swans landing on the M5 north and southbound carriageways between Junction 22 (Burnham-On-Sea) and Junction 23 (Bridgwater) just before noon.”

“Officers and colleagues from National Highways attended and held traffic for a short time while the swans were escorted from the carriageways.”

Pictured: A swan being moved to safety on the M5 at Burnham-On-Sea – archive