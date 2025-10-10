10.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFriends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick today
News

Friends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Beach litter clean held by the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach

Local community group Friends of Burnham Beach is inviting volunteers to take part in their next beach litter pick today (Saturday, October 11th) with a slightly later start time of 2pm.

The group will be meeting outside the sailing club at the southern end of the Esplanade, and all equipment will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and wear suitable footwear for potentially muddy conditions.

Children aged five and over are welcome to join in, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Organisers say the regular litter picks help keep Burnham’s beach clean and safe for visitors and wildlife, and they welcome both new and returning volunteers to take part.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea coffee morning raises over £200 for Macmillan cancer support
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.8 ° C
11.4 °
9.5 °
89 %
2.3kmh
100 %
Sat
16 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com