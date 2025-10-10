10.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Oct 11, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts
News

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with scores of locally-made crafts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A monthly market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday, October 11th). 

The Makers Market will be held in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month.”

A wide variety of stalls will be set up selling locally made products and crafts and there will be refreshments at the Waffle Hub.

Previous article
Friends of Burnham Beach invite volunteers to join litter pick today
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea cafe wins backing of town council for new alcohol licence

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.8 ° C
11.4 °
9.5 °
89 %
2.3kmh
100 %
Sat
16 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com