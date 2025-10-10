Burnham-On-Sea cafe wins backing of town council for new alcohol licence

A Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe is seeking permission to serve alcohol alongside its menu.

Enchanted Creations Bake Hut, run by husband and wife team Tony and Laura Evans, opened in August in College Street.

Laura has submitted an application for a premises licence to enable the Bake Hut to sell alcohol on-site during food service hours from Wednesday to Sunday, between 12pm and 6pm.

The application was considered by town councillors at their planning meeting on Wednesday (October 8th) where it was supported.

The final decision rests with Somerset Council and the public can view the full notice and submit comments here before October 20th.