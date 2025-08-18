Burnham Community Centre unveils new look and gets £20,000 boost for insulation and solar panels

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has unveiled a new look and this week been handed a £20,000 funding boost.

Fifteen community buildings across Somerset have received grants from Somerset Community Foundation totalling almost £200,000 to fund vital energy efficiency upgrades.

The centre in Burnham’s Berrow Road has just introduced new signage after completing the latest stage of its refurbishment and other upgrades as part of an ongoing modernisation project.

David Norton, the centre’s Chairman, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve recently completed the first phase of the project thanks to Hinkley Point and the National Lottery to change our aging heating systems and replace the old slate roof which were much needed.”

“The next stage of the refurbishment, thanks to the funding from Somerset Community Foundation, is increasing the number of solar panels and introducing better insulation to reduce our running costs. We are very grateful for their support.”

“For the next stage of the project, we will also need the same amount again so fundraising and grants are being sought to finalise all the work.”

A special event will be held on Friday August 29th around what would have been the late President Ken Hindle’s 91st birthday, celebrating him and unveiling a permanent memorial for him. The ticket-only event will be attended by dozens of people.

The latest funding was administered by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF), with expert support from the Community Buildings Team at Thrive.

Grants have supported a wide range of energy-saving improvements, such as solar panels, insulation, double glazing, and air source heat pumps across Somerset.

“We’d love to run the funding programme for a second time as we received many more applications than we could support,” says Clare Stephen, Programmes Manager at SCF.

“Seeing the work undertaken by the trustees of community buildings across the county has been humbling. They are working tirelessly to ensure the sustainability of these buildings so that many local people and groups can continue to use them. These buildings are often at the heart of local communities, and we want to help protect them as essential assets in Somerset.”

The programme comes at a critical time, with rising energy costs putting community groups under increasing pressure. Many of the buildings are ageing and draughty, making them expensive to heat and threatening their long-term viability.

Many groups were also supported by Thrive to carry out energy efficiency audits, helping them assess the current condition of their buildings and identify the upgrades that would deliver the greatest impact and future savings.

Annual savings of at least £500 per year are expected for participating buildings, and some groups could reduce annual carbon emissions by up to 7 tonnes.

Grants awarded:

Albemarle Centre, Taunton – £19,252 for carbon reduction improvements.

Ashwick & Oakhill Village Hall – £15,000 for solar panels.

Bridgwater Town Council – £20,000 for 50 photovoltaic panels at ReCreation Community Centre.

Burnham Community Centre – £20,000 for insulation and solar panels.

Crispin Community Centre, Street – £14,874 for secondary glazing.

Croscombe Village Hall – £12,000 for energy-efficient windows and doors.

Curry Mallet & Beercrocombe Hall – £7,398 for ceiling insulation.

Goathurst Village Hall – £4,986 for efficiency upgrades.

Halse Village Hall – £10,000 for building improvements.

Ilminster Bowling & Tennis Club – £2,500 for LED lighting.

Litton Village Hall – £20,000 for energy-saving upgrades.

Nynehead Memorial Hall – £5,990 for heating and insulation.

Rimpton Village Hall – £20,000 for double glazing.

The Charltons Community Centre, Somerton – £10,000 for energy-efficient heating.

Wedmore Village Hall – £10,000 for an air source heat pump.

To support more programmes and help fund future environmental projects across Somerset, donate to The Somerset Environment Fund.