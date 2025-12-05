2.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 05, 2025
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre to hold Christmas fair this evening

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre will hold its Christmas Fair this evening (Friday, December 5th).

The centre, located in Berrow Road next to the swimming pool, will be hosting the new event from 5pm to 7pm.

“Visitors will be able to browse a wide range of stalls offering seasonal gifts and treats, while youngsters will have the chance to meet Santa in his Grotto,” says Chair David Norton.

Organisers say their towering Christmas tree in the entrance to the centre will provide a magical backdrop to the evening, adding to the warm and festive atmosphere. All are welcome.

