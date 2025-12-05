Mayor leads Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Civic Carols Service

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church was filled with dozens of people for the town’s annual Civic Carols Service on Thursday evening (December 4th).

The service was led by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey alongside Rev Cheryl Hawkins plus local dignitaries.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band and schoolchildren from St Andrew’s School Choir gave superb festive performances. The service also included traditional carols and readings.

The Mayor said afterwards: “It was a wonderful Civic Service that got everyone in a festive mood and I thank all those who took part and joined us in the congregation. It was a great community evening!”

A collection was shared between St Andrew’s Church and In Charley’s Memory.