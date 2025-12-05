Plans for solar-powered Christmas trees in Burnham halted by last-minute hitch

Plans to install solar-powered Christmas trees along Burnham-On-Sea High Street have been halted by a last-minute technical issue.

The business-backed initiative had planned to install the small lit trees onto a dozen of the town’s hanging basket columns to help add festive sparkle to the High Street.

However, a final check of the hanging basket columns by the lighting contractor has found they are unfortunately not suitable due to their height and the company has declined to install them, therefore the project won’t proceed.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that the town centre’s Christmas lights display has had to be scaled back this year after a Somerset Council safety inspection ruled out the use of the separate street lighting columns for festive illuminations.