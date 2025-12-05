Police arrest more than 100 people in South West drugs crackdown

More than 100 people have been arrested across the South West after police forces joined together in a major operation targeting illegal drugs and child criminal exploitation.

Operation Scorpion — a collaboration between the region’s five police forces, their Police and Crime Commissioners, the British Transport Police and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit — ran from 24–30 November and saw officers carry out warrants, vehicle stops and drone surveillance.

Across the South West, the week-long crackdown led to 112 arrests, the seizure of more than £67,000 in cash, the confiscation of 52kg of cannabis including 868 plants, the recovery of three guns and five imitation firearms, and the safeguarding of 48 vulnerable people, including five children.

In Avon and Somerset, a Section 8 warrant was carried out at a property in Speedwell, Bristol, where suspected class A and B drugs and a large quantity of cash were seized.

Three people were charged with more than 20 offences related to drug supply and the possession of criminal property.

In Bridgwater, two men were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs. Suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized, and a county line was disrupted. Both suspects were released on conditional bail pending further investigation. In Weston-super-Mare, three people were arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine.

They were also released on conditional bail. A taxi driver was arrested in Locking, North Somerset, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine, alongside other drug-related and motoring offences. A large quantity of cocaine and nitrous oxide cannisters were seized. The suspect was bailed pending forensic results.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Lavender, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the operation reflects the force’s ongoing commitment to tackling the exploitation caused by drugs networks.

He added: “While seizing significant quantities of drugs and making arrests are crucial to reducing drug-related crime, we remain deeply concerned about the vulnerable people exploited by organised crime groups. Protecting those at risk and working closely with partners to support vulnerable individuals, including victims of cuckooing and children, will always be central to our policing efforts.”

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, adds that the week of action shows what can be achieved when agencies work together to make the region hostile to organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people, including children.

She added: “Alongside enforcement, I’ve been out in communities to see the impact of early intervention work, because keeping young people safe starts with education and support. Preventing crime and serious youth violence is a key priority for me, and disruption plays a vital part in that.”