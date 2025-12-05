Candlelit concert to support Brent Knoll Girl Guides’ India trip

Brent Knoll Girl Guides are inviting the community to a special festive candlelit concert this Saturday (6th December) to help raise funds for two of their Rangers on an international trip.

Grace Baker and Liv Withers have been selected for an international guiding opportunity in India next summer.

The concert promises to be a celebration of music and community spirit while fundraising.

“Audiences will enjoy performances from the Girl Guides Choir, Brent Knoll Primary School and Winscombe Primary School, alongside a variety of talented local musicians,” says a spokesperson.

The programme includes piano, cello and flute pieces, all coordinated with the support of local music teacher Louise Gass.

The concert will be held in Brent Knoll’s St Michael’s Church at 6.30pm and is expected to be a warm, festive occasion, bringing together families, friends and supporters.

Tickets are £5 on the door, with free entry for children, and refreshments will be served during the interval.

Funds raised will go directly towards supporting Grace and Liv’s travel costs for their international trip, ensuring they can take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Guides hope the concert will not only provide vital support but also showcase the incredible talent and enthusiasm of local young people.