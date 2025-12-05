8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 05, 2025
Man, 18, struck on motorway was Tasered by Police before death
News

Man, 18, struck on motorway was Tasered by Police before death

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An 18-year-old who got out of an ambulance on a motorway was Tasered by police before he was hit by a car and died, the police watchdog has said.

Logan Smith, from Weston-super-Mare, died on the M5 in North Somerset late on Sunday evening.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct says he was being taken to hospital when concerned paramedics stopped the ambulance on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway of the M5.

Police were called when Mr Smith walked onto the carriageway, and the officer was captured on bodycam footage discharging their Taser, causing him to fall to the ground where he was hit by a car.

Mr Smith was given emergency first aid, but died at the scene. He has since been formally identified, and a post-mortem examination has been carried out ahead of a future inquest.

Investigators at the IOPC are now looking into the actions and decisions made by Avon and Somerset Police prior to Mr Smith’s death.

The watchdog’s director Derrick Campbell said his thoughts were with Mr Smith’s family and friends, as well as “everyone affected by this shocking and tragic incident”.

“We want to reassure everyone that we will independently investigate all the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the use of a Taser,” he added, explaining that initial accounts had been taken from the officer and ambulance staff involved.

