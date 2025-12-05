2.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 05, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBusy A38 in Highbridge closed after lorry sheds load of roofing materials
News

Busy A38 in Highbridge closed after lorry sheds load of roofing materials

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The A38 through Highbridge was closed for around two hours on Thursday (December 4th) after a lorry shed part of its load of roofing materials across a busy roundabout.

Police shut the road around 10.30am after the lorry lost its load on the new roundabout next to the junction with Alstone Road.

Burnham-On-Sea Police Officers closed off the A38 Huntspill Road in both directions while the material was cleared.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We received a call at 10.22am reporting that a lorry had shed its load of materials on the A38 Huntspill Road in Highbridge.”

“The road was closed while the debris was removed and was reopened around 12.20pm.”

The driver of the lorry was left ‘shocked’ said an eyewitness, but fortunately no-one was injured. The closure caused delays for motorists heading through Highbridge.

 

Previous article
Candlelit concert to support Brent Knoll Girl Guides’ India trip
Next article
Burnham MP calls on Somerset Council to ‘stop wasting £4,500-a-day removing flags from lamp posts‘

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
2.8 ° C
4.1 °
2 °
88 %
1.3kmh
8 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com