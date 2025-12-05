Busy A38 in Highbridge closed after lorry sheds load of roofing materials

The A38 through Highbridge was closed for around two hours on Thursday (December 4th) after a lorry shed part of its load of roofing materials across a busy roundabout.

Police shut the road around 10.30am after the lorry lost its load on the new roundabout next to the junction with Alstone Road.

Burnham-On-Sea Police Officers closed off the A38 Huntspill Road in both directions while the material was cleared.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We received a call at 10.22am reporting that a lorry had shed its load of materials on the A38 Huntspill Road in Highbridge.”

“The road was closed while the debris was removed and was reopened around 12.20pm.”

The driver of the lorry was left ‘shocked’ said an eyewitness, but fortunately no-one was injured. The closure caused delays for motorists heading through Highbridge.