Burnham MP calls on Somerset Council to ‘stop wasting £4,500-a-day removing flags from lamp posts‘

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox has criticised Somerset Council over the cost of removing Union Jack flags from lamp posts, branding the action a waste of public money.

At a Somerset Council executive committee meeting in Taunton on Wednesday (December 3rd), officials admitted the removals are costing taxpayers £4,500 per day.

Mr Fox, who represents Bridgwater, has called on Councillor Richard Wilkins to “stop wasting public money on taking down flags” and instead prioritise fixing Somerset’s roads.

However, Liberal Democrat council leader Bill Revans has hit back, accusing the MP of condoning lawbreaking and “deliberately misleading the public.”

He said: “Somerset Council flies the Union flag from flag poles at our council buildings where they belong. Residents are welcome to fly the flag from their own property.”

“It is a criminal offence to attach unauthorised flags to street light columns under section 132 of the Highways Act 1980. I am stunned that an elected MP is openly supporting criminal activity in his social media posts.”

Videos have recently shown Union Jacks being removed from Bath Road in Bridgwater, with further removals reported across the town.

Somerset Council has urged residents not to attach flags to public property, saying they should “foster belonging, not division.”

Mr Fox added: “Somerset Council is in a self-declared financial emergency, and we all know how shocking the state of many of our roads has become. Yet Councillor Richard Wilkins is spending £4,500 a day taking down flags that are usually replaced within a day or two.”

“I am calling on Richard Wilkins to stop wasting public money on taking down flags, and use every available resource to improve the condition of our roads.”