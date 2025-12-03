Christmas Bazaar to be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Kathleen Chambers Care Home

Burnham-On-Sea’s Kathleen Chambers Care Home will be opening its doors to the community this weekend for a special Christmas Bazaar.

The festive event takes place on Saturday, December 6th from 2pm to 4pm at the care home, with free entry for all visitors.

There will be a wide variety of attractions including crafts, stalls, bric-a-brac, a raffle, a bottle stall and seasonal treats such as mince pies. A brass band will also be performing at 3pm, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Organisers say everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the afternoon, which promises to be a cheerful start to the Christmas season in Burnham-On-Sea.