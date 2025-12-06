Young golfers shine at Burnham & Berrow Junior Foursomes event

Burnham & Berrow Golf Club celebrated a successful day for its junior players as the popular Junior Foursomes event brought together young talents for golf and friendship.

The competition united members of the Junior Team and the Junior Academy, giving younger players the chance to partner with their older peers in a friendly but structured contest.

The format proved hugely popular, with juniors enjoying both the golf and the camaraderie.

A club spokesperson said: “It was a super Sunday for our Juniors! The club saw the staging of our Junior Foursomes event, bringing together members of the Junior Team and the Junior Academy.

“This hugely popular event gave our younger players the opportunity to play alongside their older counterparts, an experience they all really enjoyed. After the golf, everyone gathered upstairs for a meal and the awards presentation.”

Events like this highlight Burnham & Berrow’s commitment to nurturing junior golf. The positive atmosphere and competitive spirit helped build confidence among the players while fostering a lasting love for the game.