Burnham-On-Sea Christmas trees festival to return with dozens of sparkling trees

Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas tree festival is set to return with dozens of decorated trees on display.

A record number of sparkling festive trees will be on display from December 8th until January 3rd at St Andrew’s Church.

The popular free-to-enter festival will be open to the public each day from 11am-3pm except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. It has been running for 13 years.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been setting up and decorating their trees with unique items and themes.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be holding the Christmas tree festival again this year and thank all those groups and businesses taking part.”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

The Christmas Tree Festival will be dedicated at a family service this evening, Saturday December 6th, at 6.00pm.