News

Festive concert by Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society to be held at Catholic Church

A magical evening of festive music is in store for Burnham-On-Sea residents this week as Burnham & Highbridge Choral Society prepares to host its annual Christmas concert.

The performance will take place on Thursday, 11th December at 7:30pm at the Catholic Church in Burnham-On-Sea, featuring a selection of seasonal favourites including Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio (sung in English), Mary’s Boy Child, and Child in a Manger, a piece composed by the choir’s talented pianist, Frances Webb.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the well-known Yarrow Brass Band will be performing both before the concert and during the evening, promising a rich musical experience for all attendees.

Tickets are priced at £10.00 for adults and £5.00 for children, and will be available throughout November. They can be purchased from Material Needs, choir members, via the choir’s website at burnhamandhighbridgechoral@org.uk, or on the door on the night.

For further information, residents can contact jane.lee36@btinternet.com.

Organisers say the event is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music and celebrate the season with the local community.

